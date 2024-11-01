Home>>
China's 41st Antarctic expedition begins
(Xinhua) 13:12, November 01, 2024
GUANGZHOU, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's 41st Antarctic expedition team set sail Friday, starting a mission expected to last nearly seven months.
Over the coming months, researchers will build the supporting infrastructure for the Qinling Station in Antarctica, investigate the impact of climate change on the Antarctic ecosystem, and conduct international research and logistics cooperation.
The expedition will be carried out by three ships, including research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, as well as cargo vessel Yong Sheng.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China contributes to Antarctic studies, protection over past 40 years
- Animals spotted during China's Antarctic expedition in Amundsen Sea
- China's 40th Antarctic expedition team conducts scientific work aboard research icebreaker Xuelong 2
- China to establish new scientific research station along coastal areas of Ross Sea
- New scientific research station to be established along coastal areas of Ross Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.