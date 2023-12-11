China to establish new scientific research station along coastal areas of Ross Sea
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team constructing temporary buildings along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2023 shows cargo vessel Tian Hui unloading supplies near the coastal areas of the Ross Sea. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)
A member of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team unloads a container along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea, Dec. 10, 2023. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
