New scientific research station to be established along coastal areas of Ross Sea
Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team prepare to unload a machine near the coastal areas of the Ross Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 and cargo vessel Tian Hui reached the waters off the coastal areas on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2023 shows cargo vessel Tian Hui unloading goods near the coastal areas of the Ross Sea. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 and cargo vessel Tian Hui reached the waters off the coastal areas on Wednesday. (Photo by Wang Hainan/Xinhua)
Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team unload a container along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea, Dec. 7, 2023. A new scientific research station will be established along the coastal areas of the Ross Sea during this expedition, becoming China's fifth research station in Antarctica and the third permanent ones, after the Changcheng and Zhongshan stations. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 and cargo vessel Tian Hui reached the waters off the coastal areas on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
Photos
