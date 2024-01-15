Animals spotted during China's Antarctic expedition in Amundsen Sea

Xinhua) 09:54, January 15, 2024

This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2024 shows a seal in the Amundsen Sea. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is conducting an Antarctic expedition in the Amundsen Sea, where various animals can be spotted. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows a minke whale in the Amundsen Sea. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is conducting an Antarctic expedition in the Amundsen Sea, where various animals can be spotted. (Photo by Chen Dongbin/Xinhua)

A snow petrel flies above the Amundsen Sea on Jan. 10, 2024. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is conducting an Antarctic expedition in the Amundsen Sea, where various animals can be spotted. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2024 shows a seal in the Amundsen Sea. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is conducting an Antarctic expedition in the Amundsen Sea, where various animals can be spotted. (Photo by Li Jingshi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows a minke whale in the Amundsen Sea. China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 is conducting an Antarctic expedition in the Amundsen Sea, where various animals can be spotted. (Photo by Li Jingshi/Xinhua)

