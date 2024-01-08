China's 40th Antarctic expedition team conducts scientific work aboard research icebreaker Xuelong 2
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 6, 2024 shows China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 conducting scientific expedition in the Amundsen Sea. Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have recently conducted scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea. (Photo by Chen Dongbin/Xinhua)
Hou Jiling, a member of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team, analyzes samples of seawater aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have recently conducted scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
A member of China's 40th Antarctic expedition deals with collected samples of seawater aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have recently conducted scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team conduct scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea, Jan. 6, 2024. Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have recently conducted scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team conduct scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea, Jan. 7, 2024. Members of China's 40th Antarctic expedition team have recently conducted scientific work aboard China's research icebreaker Xuelong 2 in the Amundsen Sea. (Xinhua/Zhou Yuan)
Photos
