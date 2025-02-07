Home>>
Figures see Spring Festival consumption spree
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:54, February 07, 2025
Editor's note: As China wraps up its 8-day Spring Festival holiday, the country has witnessed consumption booms ignited by hundreds of millions of family reunions during the period that ran from Jan 28 through Feb 4 this year.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Antarctic Odyssey | Festive Vibes on Xuelong
- China sees surging culture, tourism market during 2025 Spring Festival holiday
- Chinese ring in Year of the Snake with travel, spending boom
- From railway tracks to the open skies, a thirst for reunion fuels China's Spring Festival travel rush
- Inbound tourism sees record growth during 2025 Spring Festival holidays
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.