Chinese New Year Carnival held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:05, February 07, 2025

People perform lion dance during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a Chinese New Year Carnival at Malioboro Street in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

