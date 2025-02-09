Feature: Springing into Auckland -- a heartwarming "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival unfolds

Xinhua, Feb. 9

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival brought cultural festivities to Grey Lynn Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Organized by the China Cultural Center in Auckland, the event showcased a rich blend of traditional Chinese customs and modern celebrations, drawing tens of thousands from across the city.

The day began with the "Nihao! China" CCB Cup rugby tournament by youth teams from a local rugby club. Participating teams also performed the Haka, a traditional Maori war dance, followed by traditional Chinese sports such as kite flying, light volleyball and grass dancing.

Cultural performances, including lion and dragon dances, Chinese Wushu, and instrument performances, were seen to show good luck and prosperity for the new year. People immersed themselves in the cultural experience, dressing in traditional Chinese attire and posing for photos.

Food and retail stalls also offered a range of traditional food, crafts, clothing, and souvenirs.

Highlight of the performances centered around the Year of the Snake, based on the storyline of "The Legend of the White Snake", one of China's "four great folktales".

It first featured a duet dance by performers portraying Xiao Bai (the White Snake) and Xiao Qing (the Green Snake), illustrating the past life of the White Snake.

Then, singers dressed as the White Snake and Xu Xian (the male protagonist) performed the theme song "Yuan Qi" from "The Legend of the White Snake", accompanied by a Hanfu fashion show representing the romantic encounter and present life of Bai Suzhen (the White Snake-transformed woman) and Xu Xian. The Miss New Zealand team's fashion show then transitioned to the present, highlighting Chinese culture's enduring and evolving nature.

The event also featured lucky draws, where participants could win Chinese New Year souvenirs, adding an element of excitement and anticipation.

Lanterns inscribed with the names of the 24 solar terms were displayed, enhancing the traditional cultural atmosphere. Visitors wrote their New Year wishes on red wish tags and put them alongside the lanterns, expressing their hopes and dreams for the future.

The "Happy Chinese New Year" is a cultural exchange brand developed by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism over more than 20 years and conveys the harmonious and beautiful values of Chinese civilization. This year, the China Cultural Center in Auckland has been hosting and participating in various events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Auckland.

The 2025 "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival was the first attempt to bring this cultural event to a popular local rugby venue and combine both Chinese and Western sports and cultural performances, according to the China Cultural Center in Auckland.

