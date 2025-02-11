Geneva Chinese School holds Spring Festival Gala to celebrate Chinese New Year
Students perform during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Annabelle (L) and Emily perform during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A student tries Chinese calligraphy writing during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A woman demonstrates to her daughter how to make Chinese paper cutting during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Annabelle (L) and Emily, students of Geneva Chinese School, display a snake-shaped paper cutting and a Chinese calligraphy work during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
A student tries Chinese paper cutting during a Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Geneva Chinese School in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 9, 2025. Geneva Chinese School held a Spring Festival Gala on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year, with over 20 performances staged by students and their teachers and parents. The event aimed to celebrate the Spring Festival, promote Chinese culture, and showcase the students' achievements in learning the Chinese language. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
