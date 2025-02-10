Home>>
Chinese New Year parade held in Paris, France
(Xinhua) 11:06, February 10, 2025
People have fun at a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Lion and dragon dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Yingge dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
Lion dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Concert in celebration of Chinese New Year staged by San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall, U.S.
- Feature: Springing into Auckland -- a heartwarming "Happy Chinese New Year" Carnival unfolds
- Christchurch stages largest Chinese New Year celebration in South Island
- Chinese New Year's Eve feast for pet sells well during Spring Festival
- Three generations born in the Year of the Snake celebrate the Spring Festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.