Chinese New Year parade held in Paris, France

Xinhua) 11:06, February 10, 2025

People have fun at a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Lion and dragon dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Yingge dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Lion dance performers participate in a Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

