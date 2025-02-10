31 Naxals, 2 police killed in India's Chhattisgarh gunfight

NEW DELHI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least 31 Naxals and two police officers were killed and two others wounded in a fierce gunfight on Sunday in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary forces broke out in the forests of Indravati National Park in the Bijapur district, about 236 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to officials, the search operation was underway in the area until the last reports poured in.

The state-owned broadcaster All India Radio said additional reinforcements have been sent to the area. "A large number of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the spot," the broadcaster said.

Last month eight policemen and a driver were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in was blown up by an improvised explosive device installed by Naxals in the district.

Since the beginning of this year, 65 Naxals have been killed in separate gunfights with government forces in the state, said local police officers. Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

