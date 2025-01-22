14 armed rebels killed in central India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Indian security forces shot dead at least 14 armed rebels called "Naxals" in the country's central state of Chhattisgarh, confirmed federal Home (Internal Security) Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The encounter between the security personnel and the Naxals took place in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district located along the inter-state border with the neighboring state Odisha.

All the 14 dead bodies had been recovered from the site of the encounter. A search operation was being carried out in the area to look out for more dead bodies.

According to media reports, around 40 Naxals have been killed by Indian security forces so far this year. In another encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district 12 Naxals were killed on Jan. 16.

