4 killed, 15 injured in south India road accident

Xinhua) 13:36, January 17, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and 15 others injured in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh when a private bus collided with a heavy vehicle early Friday, local police confirmed.

According to Police Inspector Srinivas Rao, the accident occurred near the Gangasagaram area on the Chittoor-Thatchur highway in Andhra Pradesh.

All the victims belonged to the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu. The passenger bus overturned after the collision, resulting in casualties, said Rao.

The private bus was en route from Tirupati city in Andhra Pradesh to Madurai in Tamil Nadu when the accident took place.

Those who received normal injuries were admitted to the Chittoor district hospital, while those critically injured were shifted to the Christian Medical College Vellore in Tamil Nadu for further treatment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)