HMPV detected in 10-month-old baby in India's Assam

Xinhua) 09:54, January 13, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- A 10-month-old child has been detected with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection in India's northeastern state of Assam, the first such case in the state, officials said Saturday.

According to local health officials, the child was undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh and was in stable condition.

Reports said recently four cases of HMPV were reported from Gujarat, three each from West Bengal and Maharashtra and two each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Following the detection of HMPV cases in the country, the federal health ministry has asked states to strengthen and review influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infection surveillance.

The health ministry said there was no cause of concern for the public from HMPV which has been present globally since 2001. It said the country was well prepared for any potential surge in respiratory illness cases.

HMPV is one of many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own.

Doctors say vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may develop more severe symptoms.

