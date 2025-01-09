Sri Lankan navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen

Xinhua) 14:17, January 09, 2025

COLOMBO, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy and coast guard seized an Indian fishing boat poaching in Sri Lankan waters and apprehended 10 Indian fishermen on Wednesday night, the navy said in a statement on Thursday.

The boat was seized off the seas of Kovilan Lighthouse, Karainagar in Jaffna, which is the first such seizure in 2025, the navy said.

The navy said they conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

The fishing boat and the 10 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbor and handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

