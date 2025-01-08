1 dead body recovered from India's coal mine, search continues

Xinhua) 14:28, January 08, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- One dead body was recovered on Wednesday from the coal mine in India's north-eastern state of Assam, in which nine miners were trapped two days ago after water gushed into the mine, confirmed the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family," posted Sarma on X.

An official involved in the search and rescue work said that efforts were being made to find the rest. "Water is being pumped out from the coal mine. Several teams of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged in the rescue work," he stated.

The coal mine was located in Assam's Dima Hasao hill district.

Assam's Minister of Mines and Minerals Kaushik Rai told media that divers were sent inside the water-filled mine to locate the remaining miners trapped inside.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)