5 of family die of suffocation in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 09:51, January 07, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Five members of a family, including a couple and three children, were killed due to suffocation in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Monday.

The family members were found dead Sunday night inside their rented accommodation in Pandrathan area of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the deaths.

"There is a possibility that the family might have been exposed to a dangerous combination of heating devices and improper ventilation during the cold winter night," the official said. "A forensic experts team had also arrived at the spot to collect the samples for investigation."

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

