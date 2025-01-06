Two Indian Army soldiers killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir road mishap

Xinhua) 09:31, January 06, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- At least two soldiers of the Indian Army died and four others were injured when the truck carrying them veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region on Saturday, said media reports.

The mishap reportedly occurred near the Wular Viewpoint in the Bandipora district.

According to the media reports, the two dead bodies were recovered and those injured were rushed to a local hospital. Three of the four injured soldiers were said to be in critical condition.

Most places in north India faced dense fog conditions in the early hours of Saturday. It was not clear if the truck accident happened due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)