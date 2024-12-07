5 dead as car falls into lake in south India
NEW DELHI, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least five persons died and one was injured when the car they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a lake in India's southern state of Telangana in the early hours of Saturday, confirmed a local official.
The accident occurred in the state's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district near Jalalpur area. The car driver seemed to have lost control over the vehicle which resulted in the mishap.
The ill-fated car was reportedly moving at a very high speed from the state capital Hyderabad to the Bhoodan Pochampally area when it met with the accident.
All the victims belonged to the L.B. Nagar area of the state.
According to the police, all five bodies had been recovered and the injured person was admitted to a local hospital.
