Schools, colleges shut amid heavy rains as cyclone Fengal approaches India

Xinhua) 09:12, November 28, 2024

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours as cyclone Fengal approaches, officials said Wednesday.

In anticipation of heavy rainfall across many parts of Tamil Nadu, several districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very heavy rainfall was observed during the past 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. (local time) Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Reports said continuous heavy rainfall that persisted overnight has damaged standing paddy crops in the Cauvery Delta region, southern India.

This is the second cyclone in the post-monsoon season to affect the Indian coast. Last month cyclone Dana hit India's Odisha.

IMD has urged fishermen out at sea to return to coasts immediately.

Officials said they had kept shelters, boats, earthmovers, tree cutters and generator sets ready in adequate numbers, along with first responders and volunteers. The disaster response force teams have also been deputed in each district likely to face the impact.

