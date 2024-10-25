Home>>
Sri Lankan navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen for poaching
(Xinhua) 09:21, October 25, 2024
COLOMBO, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan Navy has seized two fishing boats for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters during a special operation off Katchatheevu Island, near the country's northern coast, according to a statement released by the navy on Thursday.
The navy also reported the arrest of 16 Indian fishermen during the operation.
With the operation, the navy has seized a total of 61 Indian trawlers and arrested 450 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2024, the statement said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.