Sri Lankan navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen for poaching

Xinhua) 09:21, October 25, 2024

COLOMBO, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan Navy has seized two fishing boats for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters during a special operation off Katchatheevu Island, near the country's northern coast, according to a statement released by the navy on Thursday.

The navy also reported the arrest of 16 Indian fishermen during the operation.

With the operation, the navy has seized a total of 61 Indian trawlers and arrested 450 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2024, the statement said.

