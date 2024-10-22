Sri Lanka to send foreign ministry delegation to CHOGM 2024

Xinhua) 15:23, October 22, 2024

COLOMBO, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka will only send a delegation of foreign ministry officials to the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, cabinet spokesperson Vijitha Herath confirmed that neither President Anura Kumara Dissanayake nor any cabinet ministers will attend CHOGM 2024.

Herath explained that the decision was made because the current governance structure includes only three active cabinet ministers and the upcoming parliamentary election is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Instead, a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with representatives from Sri Lanka's High Commission in London, will attend the CHOGM summit, he said.

Delegations from 56 nations are expected to attend CHOGM 2024 in Samoa. This year's agenda includes selecting the 7th Secretary-General of the organization.

