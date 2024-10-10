Sri Lankan navy arrests 21 Indian fishermen

Xinhua) 15:14, October 10, 2024

COLOMBO, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan navy seized four Indian trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters during a special operation conducted off the Delft Island, off the country's Northern Coast, on Wednesday, the navy said in a press release on Thursday.

They also arrested 21 Indian fishermen who were in the trawlers, the navy said.

The seized trawlers and Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour, and they would be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

Sri Lanka's navy conducts regular patrols and operations in its waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing trawlers, the navy said.

