India reports 1 mpox case from Kerala

Xinhua) 10:49, September 24, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- India has reported one case of mpox (monkeypox) clade 1b strain in Kerala, multiple local media reports said Monday.

The clade 1b strain was detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram district of Kerala.

The man recently returned from the United Arab Emirates and is currently in stable condition.

This is the second case of mpox in India. On Aug. 14, the World Health Organization declared mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern following the surge of cases in several parts of Africa.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)