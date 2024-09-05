India's Odisha issues advisory following avian flu outbreak

Xinhua) 15:32, September 05, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in India's eastern state of Odisha have issued an advisory urging restricted supply of chickens after an outbreak of avian flu near the state capital Bhubaneswar, officials said Thursday.

"We received the information regarding the spread of bird flu near Bhubaneswar. So, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory, wherein it has been strictly instructed that no poultry or related items will be allowed inside the city limits," Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das told media.

"We have also requested the people in Bhubaneswar to avoid procuring and consuming chicken for a few days."

Das said the move was aimed at containing the spread of the avian flu.

"Health department has also issued an advisory and their officials are carrying out checks," she said. "People need not to worry as such precautionary steps are necessary to prevent the spread of the outbreak."

The epicenter of the outbreak was in Puri district, adjacent to Bhubaneswar.

Authorities have engaged 51 rapid response teams to carry out culling, disposal of birds and sanitation in the infected zones. Reports said over 35,000 birds and 15,000 kg poultry feed have been destroyed so far.

A three-member federal government team has arrived in Puri to review containment and surveillance measures in the affected areas.

Officials said avian influ has been detected in samples collected from Pipili, Satyabadi, Delanga and Nimapara areas in Puri.

Authorities have directed the field officials to intensify clinical surveillance in nearby areas where the outbreak is reported, by preventing the entry of poultry, feed and poultry-related products from the affected areas.

