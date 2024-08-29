School in India's Tamil Nadu closed after receiving bomb threat

Xinhua) 15:51, August 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A known private school in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu was forced to declare a holiday Thursday in the wake of a bomb threat, police said.

The school administration received an email Thursday morning suggesting bombs had been placed inside the school premises at Ramjinagar in Tiruchirappalli district, about 340 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The email from the unknown sender sent a tizzy among the school administration, who alerted police.

Immediately, a bomb detection and disposal squad along with a dog squad rushed to the school premises to conduct a thorough check. However, nothing suspicious was found.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the threat. Police were trying to identify the sender of the email and track the Internet Protocol address from where the email has been sent.

The incident was the latest among a series of hoax bomb threats that have been sent to schools, airports, shopping malls and hospitals in the country.

