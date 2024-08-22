Domestic flight in India gets bomb threat, lands safely

Xinhua) 13:16, August 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Security paraphernalia in southern India went into a tizzy on Thursday morning after a phone call was received regarding a bomb being placed inside a flight flying from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of the southern state of Kerala.

The flight, belonging to the private airline company "Air India," landed safely at the Thiruvananthapuram airport under emergency conditions.

Immediately after landing, all passengers were evacuated and the aircraft was parked in the isolation bay at the airport.

There were 135 passengers onboard the flight number AI-657, confirmed an official at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The aircraft was scanned by security personnel, but no explosive material was found yet. The call seemed to be a hoax.

Media reports quoted a statement by the Thiruvananthapuram airport as saying, "There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)