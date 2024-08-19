22 coaches of passenger train derail in India's Uttar Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two coaches of a passenger train derailed Saturday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The accident took place after the train's engine hit a boulder near Govindpuri station in Kanpur, about 96 km southwest of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

However, no loss of life or injury was reported.

India's Federal Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the accident was caused after the train's engine hit an "object placed on the track."

Local media reported that the passengers heard a loud noise before the train started shaking and eventually stopped.

Reports quoting officials said the track was damaged for up to 50 meters and even the clip that holds the track in place had come off. The cattle guard (front of the engine) was badly damaged in the accident.

Railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the accident.

Last month, two people were killed and 20 others injured after 18 coaches of a passenger train derailed in Jharkhand.

In June, at least 15 people were killed and 60 others injured when a goods train crashed into the rear of a stationary passenger train in West Bengal.

