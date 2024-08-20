Indian gov't asks states to enhance surveillance against mpox

Xinhua) 09:43, August 20, 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government has directed states to enhance surveillance and take effective measures for prompt detection of mpox cases.

According to the federal health ministry, principal secretary in the prime minister's office P K Mishra on Sunday evening chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for mpox in the country and related public health measures.

Mishra said that the testing laboratory network should be geared up for early diagnosis.

According to the federal health ministry, the last case of mpox was detected in March 2024.

