1 killed, 20 others taken ill after consuming toxic liquor in India's Odisha

Xinhua) 16:45, August 21, 2024

NEW DELHI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was killed and 20 others taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Moundpur village in Ganjam district, about 200 km southwest of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha.

Around 30 people consumed toxic liquor on Monday evening at the village after finishing their cultivation work. However, within a few hours, they complained of loose motion, vomiting and dizziness.

Locals took them to a community health center. However, doctors there referred some of them to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur town in the district. While 14 were kept in the general ward, two were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Five were undergoing treatment at the community health center.

One victim died Tuesday night, a police officer said.

Family members of the victims claimed that the liquor was illicitly brewed and sold in nearby areas.

Meanwhile, police have detained seven people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in illicit liquor trade in the area.

Officials from the state's excise department have visited the area and seized over 60 liters of country-made liquor. Some samples of the seized liquor have been sent for laboratory testing.

Local media reported that over 30 people were killed in the district in 2006 after consuming illicit liquor.

Spurious alcohol deaths are often reported in India, where people often drink cheap country-made bootleg liquor.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)