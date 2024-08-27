Sri Lankan navy arrests eight Indian fishermen

Xinhua) 15:29, August 27, 2024

COLOMBO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's navy arrested eight Indian fishermen for poaching in the country's territorial waters on Monday, the navy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The arrests were made during a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers poaching in the seas North of Mannar, in the country's Northern Province, the navy said.

The navy also seized a trawler that the Indians were traveling in, the statement said, adding that the trawler and Indian fishermen were handed over to the local authority for legal proceedings.

With the arrests, the navy seized a total of 46 Indian poaching trawlers and arrested 341 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters so far in 2024.

