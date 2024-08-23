22 killed, 1.7 mln displaced as rains trigger flooding in NE India

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 22 people were killed and two others went missing as heavy rains over the past four days triggered massive flooding and landslides in India's northeastern state of Tripura, officials said Friday.

According to the local revenue department, around 1.7 million people have been affected in the state due to inundation.

The flooding has caused extensive damage to houses, infrastructure, roads and agriculture.

Authorities have set up 450 relief camps across the state, where over 65,000 people have taken shelter.

The water level of rivers in the state has remained significantly high and flooding has severely affected Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura districts.

Officials also mentioned the extensive damage to standing crops.

"Preliminary reports suggest extensive damage to physical infrastructure and agriculture crops along with damage to houses and livestock," senior local government official Brijesh Pandey said during a press conference.

He added that landslides were reported from 2,032 places, out of which 1,789 have been cleared, while restoration work is underway at the remaining spots.

According to state-run broadcaster All India Radio, the four-day incessant rains which battered Tripura have caused extensive damage to the agriculture and power sectors.

The local government has sought help from the Indian Air Force, which has activated vital air assets to extend help and support to the flood-stricken areas. National Disaster Response Force teams have also been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations.

The flooding has affected the railway services from Agartala, the capital city of Tripura. Telecommunications has been severely disrupted in Gomati, South Tripura and other flood-affected areas.

Educational institutions have been closed until further order.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state. A red alert is also in place for the whole state.

