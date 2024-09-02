India's domestic flight diverted following bomb threat message

Xinhua) 11:22, September 02, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Authorities Sunday diverted a domestic flight to an airport in India's western state of Maharashtra following a bomb threat, officials said.

The IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted to Nagpur in Maharashtra following a bomb threat message found inside the aircraft.

According to officials, all the passengers and crew were deboarded and the aircraft was subjected to a thorough check. However, the quick response team did not find anything suspicious inside the plane.

The incident is the latest among a series of hoax bomb threats that have been sent to schools, airports, shopping malls and hospitals in the country, including Delhi.

In June, India's civil aviation security body, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, proposed a five-year flying ban on those who issue such threats.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)