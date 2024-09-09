India reports suspected case of mpox

Xinhua) 11:06, September 09, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry on Sunday said a suspected case of mpox (monkeypox) was identified in the country.

"A young male patient, who recently traveled from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of mpox. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable," the ministry said in a statement.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease that presents symptoms which include fever, an extensive characteristic rash and usually swollen lymph nodes.

The World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in mid-August, warning of the potential for increased transmission of the disease globally.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)