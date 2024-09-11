Indian capital gov't bans firecrackers to combat air pollution

Xinhua) 10:29, September 11, 2024

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Local government in the Indian capital has imposed a complete ban on production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers to control air pollution.

The announcement was made by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

According to Rai, the ban will remain in force until Jan. 1, 2025 and during this period, online sale and delivery of firecrackers will also be prohibited.

A statement issued by Rai's office said the action was taken due to the possible danger of increasing air pollution in Delhi during the winter season.

This was the fifth consecutive year of ban on firecrackers in the capital region.

The ban will remain effective during the Hindu festival of Diwali, which will be celebrated on Nov. 1. People in India usually set off firecrackers to mark the Hindu festival of lights.

Authorities have been urging people to avoid bursting firecrackers on Diwali, an appeal that often gets ignored.

The Indian capital city of Delhi is among the topmost polluted cities in the world.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

