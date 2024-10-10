Striking Samsung workers in India reject settlement offer

Xinhua) 09:23, October 10, 2024

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The striking workers of Samsung Electronics in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu Wednesday rejected the settlement offered by the management of the company.

The settlement was offered by the senior management of Samsung India to end the ongoing strike at the company's plant in Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

State government officials "held discussions with both Samsung and Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)," Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said. "Samsung has also offered a package for their acceptance and some of their most sought-after demands have already been issued and accepted by Samsung management."

"The only demand which is being pressed by CITU is the registration of the CITU association. It is now pending before the high court. Once a verdict is given on this, the labor department of the Tamil Nadu government will take action in line with the court's judgment," said the official.

However, the CITU after the meeting said that the strike would continue, as their key demand, recognition of the newly-formed union Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU), was not accepted.

"The strike will continue until the union is recognized," E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary CITU said. "The agreement was signed with the workers committee so we will strike until our demands are met."

The ongoing strike has entered the second month and the union leaders say they will invite leaders from political parties to support them.

"In the last 30 days, we have not involved any political party. Now, as we have asked for their support, they have started coming and this will take its political course. Many political ramifications will be there," CITU state president A Soundararajan told media.

On Wednesday, police detained several protesting workers for staging a protest to press for their demands.

Reports said on Tuesday night that police arrested 10 Samsung workers and office bearers of the SIWU and dismantled their makeshift shed where they were protesting.

The employees of the South Korean company in the state have been in protest since Sept. 9, demanding an increase in wages and recognition of their union at the plant.

Reports said the Samsung plant in Tamil Nadu employs over 1,700 workers and more than 1,000 of them have been on strike.

However, there is no impact of the strike on another Samsung plant that manufactures smartphones in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

