Over 100,000 displaced due to rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 13:09, October 14, 2024

COLOMBO, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Over 100,000 people have been displaced in 12 districts in Sri Lanka due to rain-related disasters from Oct. 7 until Sunday morning, the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

The DMC said 118,032 people have been displaced due to flash floods, lightning, tree falls, earth slips and strong winds.

According to the DMC, 234 houses have been partially damaged.

The country's meteorology department said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and Northern Provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

