2 Indian flights receive hoax bomb threats
(Xinhua) 13:26, October 17, 2024
NEW DELHI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Two domestic flights in India received bomb threats on Wednesday, which were later found to be hoaxes, confirmed airlines.
A Bengaluru-Delhi flight belonging to Akasa Air and a Delhi-Mumbai flight belonging to IndiGo had received the bomb threats.
Upon receiving the bomb threats, the flights were redirected to the nearest possible airports, where they were isolated after landing. All passengers were safely disembarked before thorough security checks.
