Violence erupts in India's northern state

Xinhua) 13:07, October 15, 2024

NEW DELHI, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Intense violence was witnessed through Monday in the Bahraich town of India's northern state Uttar Pradesh, as enraged mobs torched several houses and vehicles and damaged many government-owned properties.

The violence erupted during the day over the killing of a man on Sunday after a fight broke out between two communities over loud music being played during a religious procession carried out by one of the communities. Several people were also injured in Sunday's fight between the two communities.

On Monday, TV reports showed people arguing with the police personnel and demanding a strict action against the culprits behind the killing of the man on Sunday.

The intense violence called for an emergency meeting of the state government, as the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered that a strict action be taken against those found involved in the violence.

Local police had detained 30 people over their alleged role in the violence. More police cops and other security personnel had been deployed in the affected areas in a bid to keep the situation under control.

