India's retail inflation rises to 6.21 pct in October

Xinhua) 09:32, November 13, 2024

NEW DELHI, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- India's retail inflation rose to a 14-month high of 6.21 percent in October, the latest government data showed Tuesday.

According to the data released by the federal ministry of statistics and program implementation (MoSPI), the inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) in October was 6.21 percent.

In September, CPI was 5.49 percent.

The food inflation rose to 10.87 percent in October from 9.24 percent in September, the data showed.

According to officials, the price data are collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states through personal visits by field staff of the field operations division of the National Statistical Office (NSO) under MoSPI, on a weekly roster.

