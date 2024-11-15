Indian gov't imposes AFSPA in new areas of Manipur amid renewed violence

NEW DELHI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government Thursday imposed the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in new areas of the northeastern state of Manipur, officials said.

The step has been undertaken amid renewed violence in the state's Jiribam district, where 11 suspected Kuki militants were shot dead in a gunfight with government forces on Monday, a day after two elderly men were killed and six of a family -- three women and three children -- of the Meitei community kidnapped by suspected militants in the district.

According to a notification issued by the federal home ministry, the decision was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to ongoing ethnic violence.

AFSPA gives extraordinary powers to the troops such as shooting a person on mere suspicion.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community for a scheduled tribe status -- designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

Last year, ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority claimed over 200 lives and injured over 1,100.

