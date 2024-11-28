1 killed, 20 hospitalized after inhaling toxic fumes at pharma plant in India

Xinhua) 11:16, November 28, 2024

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least one person was killed and 20 others taken ill after inhaling toxic fumes at a pharma plant in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

The incident took place in Anakapalli of Visakhapatnam, the largest city in Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, the staff inside the factory inhaled a combination of Hydrochloric Acid and Cholorform, following which they developed respiratory distress.

Reports said 400 litres of HCL in liquid form leaked from reactor-cum-reciever tank and fell on the floor.

Local media reports said the company management did not caution the workers involved in the clean-up regarding the dangers of inhaling the toxic fumes.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)