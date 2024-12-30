Air traffic suspended as heavy snowfall disrupts life in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 10:08, December 30, 2024

NEW DELHI, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Heavy snowfall hit plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir Saturday, disrupting normal life and leading to the closure of roads and cancellation of flights, officials said.

The snowfall began Friday afternoon and continued until Saturday morning.

A spokesman of the disaster management department said plains, as well as upper reaches in districts, have received heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of inter-district roads.

