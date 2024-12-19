13 killed as Indian Navy speedboat collides with ferry off Mumbai

Xinhua) 13:03, December 19, 2024

NEW DELHI, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least 13 people were killed Wednesday after a speedboat belonging to the Indian Navy crashed into a passenger ferry off Mumbai.

According to the Indian Navy, the speedboat was undergoing engine trials in the sea when it lost control and collided with the passenger ferry.

A statement issued by Indian Navy said that an Indian Navy craft "lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction."

"As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized. 13 fatalities have been reported so far," it added.

Officials said 99 survivors have been sent to different hospitals.

"Survivors rescued from the incident site are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Search and rescue efforts have been immediately launched wherein four naval helicopters, 11 naval crafts, one Coast Guard boat and three marine police crafts have been pressed in action for recovering the survivors. 99 survivors have been rescued when reports last came in," Navy further said.

A video aired on television shows the speedboat carrying four men zig-zagging in the water before ramming into the ferry carrying passengers.

The boat was sailing from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, which houses famous Gharpuri caves, a tourist destination.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and the Indian Navy craft.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel and civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care," Singh said in a statement. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search and rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons."

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has also condoled the deaths of passengers and Navy personnel in the accident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said during a press briefing that the incident took place at around 3:55 p.m. (1025 GMT).

