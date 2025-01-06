Home>>
4 dead as bus falls into gorge in south India
(Xinhua) 15:33, January 06, 2025
NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- At least four persons, including two women, died and 29 others were injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in India's southern state of Kerala on Monday, a local police said.
The incident, which took place early in the morning in the Idukki district of the state, is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure in the bus.
The bus belonged to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.
The dead bodies had been recovered from the site and those injured were admitted to a local hospital, said the police.
