4 dead as bus falls into gorge in south India

Xinhua) 15:33, January 06, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- At least four persons, including two women, died and 29 others were injured when a bus fell into a deep gorge in India's southern state of Kerala on Monday, a local police said.

The incident, which took place early in the morning in the Idukki district of the state, is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure in the bus.

The bus belonged to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

The dead bodies had been recovered from the site and those injured were admitted to a local hospital, said the police.

