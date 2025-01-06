2 HMPV cases detected in south India

Xinhua) 14:53, January 06, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in India's southern state of Karnataka, the federal Health Ministry said on Monday.

While one was a 3-month-old female infant, the other was an 8-month-old male infant. Both cases were found in the Baptist Hospital located in the state capital Bengaluru and both had a history of bronchopneumonia, said the ministry.

The girl child had already been discharged from the hospital, while the boy child was said to be recovering under medical supervision.

"It is important to note that neither of the affected patients has any history of international travel," it said.

According to the ministry's statement, HMPV was "already in circulation globally," including in India, and respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries.

Following the detection of the two cases, an emergency meeting of the state's health ministry was called to review the overall preparedness to combat the virus' spread.

