9 killed after Naxals blow up police vehicle in India's Chhattisgarh
(Xinhua) 09:41, January 07, 2025
NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people, mostly policemen, were killed Monday after Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device to destroy their vehicle in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.
