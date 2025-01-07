9 killed after Naxals blow up police vehicle in India's Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people, mostly policemen, were killed Monday after Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device to destroy their vehicle in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

