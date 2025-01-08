India's health ministry urges states to strengthen surveillance of HMPV cases

Xinhua) 09:33, January 08, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Following the detection of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India, the federal health ministry Tuesday asked states to review Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance.

The federal health secretary Monday reviewed the situation of respiratory illnesses in the country and the status of public health measures for their management.

According to the health ministry, the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI/SARI cases anywhere in the country, which is also corroborated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data.

HMPV is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and self-limiting condition and most cases recover on their own.

The states have been advised to enhance awareness among the population regarding the prevention of transmission of the virus which includes washing hands often with soap and water, covering mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands and avoiding close contact with people exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

