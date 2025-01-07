9 trapped in India's coal mine, rescue work yet to begin

Xinhua) 13:14, January 07, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Rescue work was yet to begin at the coal mine in India's north-eastern state of Assam where at least nine workers were trapped after underground water gushed into it, a local police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday evening in the Dima Hasao district's Umrangso area.

The number of workers trapped inside the coal mine could be more, as some media reports claimed that at least 15 workers were inside the coal mine when water flooded, trapping them inside.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)