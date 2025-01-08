Delhi to go to polls on Feb. 5: CEC

Xinhua) 09:29, January 08, 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Indian national capital Delhi's legislative assembly will go to polls on Feb. 5, announced the country's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday.

The counting of votes will take place on Feb. 8, he added. Final results would be expected to be announced by the evening.

According to Kumar, a total of over 15.5 million voters will be eligible to cast votes across 70 Assembly constituencies. There will be a total of 13,033 polling booths across the Delhi state.

Among the voters, there are nearly 8.35 million male voters and about 7.17 million female voters in Delhi.

